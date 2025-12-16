Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey

ANKARA

The birth rate of enterprises in Türkiye reached 15.8 percent in 2024, marking a modest increase from 15.5 percent in 2023, according to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TÜİK) Entrepreneurship and Business Demography survey.

The employment share of these newly established enterprises remained steady at 4.9 percent for both years.

Breaking down the birth rates by sector, the wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles sector led significantly with 32.1 percent in 2024. This was followed by the transportation and storage sector at 16.8 percent and the construction sector at 10.1 percent.

On the other hand, the death rate of enterprises was reported at 12.9 percent in 2022, slightly higher than the 11.9 percent recorded in 2021.

Sector-wise, the highest death rate in 2021 was observed in the wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles sector at 35.0 percent. This was followed by the transportation and storage sector at 16.3 percent and the accommodation and food service activities sector at 10.6 percent.

The survival rates of enterprises also demonstrated encouraging signs. Enterprises born in 2023 had a one-year survival rate of 78.3 percent in 2024. For those born in 2022, the one-year survival rate was 75.2 percent, while the two-year survival rate stood at 58.6 percent.