Home sales climb 13 percent year-on-year in first 11 months

ANKARA

Home sales in Türkiye increased 13.3 percent year-on-year in January-November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Dec. 16.

More than 1.43 million homes changed hands during the 11-month period, the data showed.

New home sales climbed 8.9 percent year-on-year to 444,096 units during the same period, while existing home sales jumped 15.4 percent to 990,037 units.

Mortgage-financed sales soared 53.5 percent in January-November compared to a year earlier, totaling 207,519 homes.

In November alone, the house sales fell 7.8 percent year-on-year, amounting to 141,100 units.

During the month, Istanbul led the market, with 24,234 house sales; the capital, Ankara, followed with 12,706 sales, while the Aegean city of İzmir recorded 8,540 sales.

Sales to foreign buyers also saw a year-on-year decline in November, with 1,943 homes sold to non-Turkish citizens — a 9.7 percent drop from last year.

Russians, Ukrainians, and Germans accounted for the highest number of foreign purchases in November.

From January to November, foreigners bought a total of 18,993 homes in Türkiye, a 11.1 percent decline compared with the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank reported on Dec. 16 that the residential property price index (RPPI) increased monthly by 2.7 percent and recorded an annual increase of 31.4 percent in November.

In nominal terms, the index edged by 0.3 percent year-on-year in real terms, the bank said.