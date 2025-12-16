Eurozone business activity growth slows in December: survey

Eurozone business activity growth slows in December: survey

FRANKFURT
Eurozone business activity growth slows in December: survey

Eurozone business activity growth slowed in December, but still rounded out 2025 with a full calender year of increases for the first time since the Covid pandemic, a key survery said Tuesday.

The HCOB Flash Eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI) published by S&P Global - an important gauge of the overall health of the economy - registered a figure of 51.9 this month, down from 52.8 in November.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth, while a figure below 50 shows contraction.

"Economic growth slowed at the end of the year due to a slight contraction in the manufacturing sector and weaker momentum in the service sector," said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

He said the weaker performance was due primarily to an intensfying downturn for industry in the bloc's biggest economy Germany, but there were signs of a cautious recovery in fellow heavyweight France.

"We expect the service sector to continue to play a stabilising role for the economy as a whole in the coming year. However, a real upturn will only succeed if the manufacturing sector regains its footing," de la Rubia said.

Cost inflation in the service sector reached a nine-month high in December, reinforcing expectations that the European Central Bank will leave rates unchanged at a meeting on Thursday.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() DEM Party: Peace commission’s mandate may be extended

DEM Party: Peace commission’s mandate may be extended
LATEST NEWS

  1. DEM Party: Peace commission’s mandate may be extended

    DEM Party: Peace commission’s mandate may be extended

  2. Jared Kushner pulls out of hostile bid for Warner Bros

    Jared Kushner pulls out of hostile bid for Warner Bros

  3. Washington ramps up pressure on Brussels over tech rules

    Washington ramps up pressure on Brussels over tech rules

  4. Mariah Carey to headline Winter Olympics opening ceremony

    Mariah Carey to headline Winter Olympics opening ceremony

  5. Istanbul streets become living canvas in GPS-based art project

    Istanbul streets become living canvas in GPS-based art project
Recommended
Jared Kushner pulls out of hostile bid for Warner Bros

Jared Kushner pulls out of hostile bid for Warner Bros
Washington ramps up pressure on Brussels over tech rules

Washington ramps up pressure on Brussels over tech rules
Germanys Merz hails EU auto measures, industry group calls them disastrous

Germany's Merz hails EU auto measures, industry group calls them 'disastrous'
Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey

Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey
French EDF eyes possible sale of US renewables unit

French EDF eyes possible sale of US renewables unit
Kaspi completes capital increase at Hepsiburada

Kaspi completes capital increase at Hepsiburada
WORLD Australia holds first funeral for Bondi Beach attack victims

Australia holds first funeral for Bondi Beach attack victims

Mourners collapsed in grief Wednesday as they honoured a rabbi slain in the Bondi Beach attack, the first of 15 victims laid to rest after Australia's worst mass shooting in decades.
ECONOMY Jared Kushner pulls out of hostile bid for Warner Bros

Jared Kushner pulls out of hostile bid for Warner Bros

A private equity firm owned by President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is no longer backing Paramount’s hostile acquisition bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, the firm confirmed.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿