French EDF eyes possible sale of US renewables unit

PARIS

France's energy gaint EDF has said it was considering selling all or part of its U.S. renewable energies unit as part of a five-year cost-cutting plan to save five billion euros ($5.9 billion).

The energy giant told AFP it was conducting "a review of its portfolio to go ahead with possible divestments", confirming a report given by Les Echos financial newspaper.

The company was looking to a possible "full or partial divestment of its renewable platform in the United States", EDF Power Solutions, it said.

It was also considering opening up its Italian subsidiary Edison to other stakeholders.

EDF is embarking on its cost-reduction plan to bring down its debt, which amounted to 54.3 billion euros at the end of last year.