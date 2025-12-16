Şanlıurfa nominated as world gastronomy city for 2029

ŞANLIURFA

The southeastern province of Şanlıurfa has been nominated as a candidate for the world’s leading gastronomy city for 2029 by an international gastronomy and tourism organization, the mayor has announced.

The nomination was put forward by the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism (IGCAT), which works in cooperation with UNESCO, according to Mayor Mehmet Kasım Gülpınar.

Şanlıurfa’s traditions of communal tables, production-based food cultures and a deeply rooted ethos of sharing continue to thrive today, Gülpınar said at a press conference.

“It is precisely this deep-seated heritage that places Şanlıurfa in a privileged position on the global gastronomy map. The key challenge is to transform this title into tangible added value,” he added.

In this context, the municipality will prepare a comprehensive gastronomy strategy and action Plan befitting the city.

Şanlıurfa has also been designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Music and is set to host the UNESCO Meeting of Creative Cities of Music in 2026.