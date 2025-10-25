Man missing after floods hit western Türkiye as Istanbul braces for storm

IZMIR

Severe rainfall has caused flash floods across western Türkiye, leaving one man missing in İzmir’s coastal town of Foça, while authorities issued storm warnings for Istanbul.

According to local officials, 70-year-old Bülent Kaptanoğlu was swept away by floodwaters in Foça after his car was caught in rising water.

Rescue teams from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the gendarmerie and local fire departments have been searching for him since Oct. 23.

Kaptanoğlu’s car and wallet were found downstream, but he remains missing.

Search efforts continued on Oct. 24 with diving units and drone teams from neighboring provinces.

The İzmir governor, Süleyman Elban, said the man’s vehicle was located about 1.5 kilometers from where it was last seen.

“Unfortunately, the car was empty. Teams are still searching both in the water and on land,” he told reporters at the scene.

AFAD said more than 200 emergency calls were received in the area as torrential rain caused rivers to overflow.

Flooding and landslides were also reported in the provinces of Antalya, Çanakkale and Aydın, where streets turned into rivers and homes and businesses were inundated.

In Gökçeada, a small island district of the northwestern city of Çanakkale, heavy rain triggered five separate landslides and flooded several buildings.

Meanwhile, as severe weather continues to move north, the Turkish State Meteorological Service warned that thunderstorms and heavy rain will reach Istanbul, particularly around the Bosphorus.

Authorities cautioned residents against possible flash floods, lightning and strong winds overnight.