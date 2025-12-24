Türkiye probes wreckage of plane crash as Libya mourns army chief

Türkiye probes wreckage of plane crash as Libya mourns army chief

ANKARA
Türkiye probes wreckage of plane crash as Libya mourns army chief

Search teams on Dec. 24 recovered the cockpit voice and flight data recorders from the jet that crashed and killed Libya’s military chief and other senior officers, while efforts to retrieve the victim's remains were still underway.

The private jet carrying Gen. Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, four other officers and three crew members crashed in Türkiye on Dec. 23 after taking off from the capital, Ankara, killing everyone on board. Libyan officials said the cause of the crash was a technical malfunction on the plane.

The private jet carried Gen. Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, four other officers and three crew.

The high-level Libyan delegation was on its way back to Tripoli after holding defense talks in Ankara aimed at boosting military cooperation between the two countries.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told journalists at the site of the crash that wreckage was scattered across an area covering three square kilometers (about 1.2 square miles), complicating recovery efforts.

Voice recorder and the flight data recorder (black box) were recovered from the plane, Yerlikaya announced.

Authorities from the Turkish forensic medicine authority were working to recover and identify the remains, he said.

A 22-person delegation — including five family members — arrived from Libya early on Dec. 24 to assist in the investigation, he said.

Turkish officials said the Falcon 50-type business jet took off from Ankara’s Esenboğa Airport at 8:30 p.m. and that contact was lost some 40 minutes later.

The plane notified air traffic control of an electrical fault and requested an emergency landing. The aircraft was redirected back to Esenboğa, where preparations for its landing began.

The plane, however, disappeared from the radar while descending for the emergency landing, the Turkish presidential communications office said.

The wreckage was found near the village of Kesikkavak, in Haymana, a district some 70 kilometers (about 45 miles) south of Ankara.

At the crash site, search and recovery teams intensified their operations on Dec. 24 after a night of heavy rain and fog.

Gendarmerie police sealed off the area while the Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, set up a mobile coordination center. Specialized vehicles, such as tracked ambulances, were deployed because of the muddy terrain.

Türkiye has assigned four prosecutors to lead the investigation and Yerlikaya said the Turkish search and recovery teams numbered 408 personnel.

Libya declared three days of national mourning. Al-Hadad was the top military commander in western Libya and played a crucial role in the ongoing, U.N.-brokered efforts to unify Libya’s military, which has split, much like Libya’s other institutions.

The four other officers who died in the crash were Gen. Al-Fitouri Ghraibil, the head of Libya’s ground forces, Brig. Gen. Mahmoud Al-Qatawi, who led the military manufacturing authority, Mohammed Al-Asawi Diab, adviser to the chief of staff, and Mohammed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub, a military photographer with the chief of staff’s office.

The identities of the three crew members were not immediately released, but the media said that they were French.

While in Ankara, al-Haddad had met with Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and other officials.

Libya plunged into chaos after the country’s 2011 uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country split, with rival administrations in the east and west, backed by an array of rogue militias and foreign governments.

Türkiye has been allied with Libya’s government in the west, but has recently taken steps to improve ties with the eastern-based government as well.

The Dec. 23 visit by the Libyan delegation came a day after Türkiye’s parliament approved extending the mandate of Turkish troops serving in Libya for two years. Türkiye deployed troops following a 2019 security and military cooperation agreement that was reached between Ankara and the Tripoli-based government.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kosovo, Serbia need to normalize relations: Kosovo PM

Kosovo, Serbia 'need to normalize' relations: Kosovo PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kosovo, Serbia 'need to normalize' relations: Kosovo PM

    Kosovo, Serbia 'need to normalize' relations: Kosovo PM

  2. ‘Daltons’ crime syndicate leaders sentenced to multiple life terms

    ‘Daltons’ crime syndicate leaders sentenced to multiple life terms

  3. Türkiye won’t allow violations of its rights in Aegean, Mediterranean: Erdoğan

    Türkiye won’t allow violations of its rights in Aegean, Mediterranean: Erdoğan

  4. Fenerbahçe chair rejects accusations after drug test returns positive

    Fenerbahçe chair rejects accusations after drug test returns positive

  5. Türkiye acts to bar quake-related crimes from early release under judicial reform

    Türkiye acts to bar quake-related crimes from early release under judicial reform
Recommended
‘Daltons’ crime syndicate leaders sentenced to multiple life terms

‘Daltons’ crime syndicate leaders sentenced to multiple life terms
Türkiye won’t allow violations of its rights in Aegean, Mediterranean: Erdoğan

Türkiye won’t allow violations of its rights in Aegean, Mediterranean: Erdoğan
Fenerbahçe chair rejects accusations after drug test returns positive

Fenerbahçe chair rejects accusations after drug test returns positive
Türkiye acts to bar quake-related crimes from early release under judicial reform

Türkiye acts to bar quake-related crimes from early release under judicial reform
Turkish top diplomat discusses Gaza peace plan with Hamas officials

Turkish top diplomat discusses Gaza peace plan with Hamas officials
Türkiye’s highest dam doubles as training base for elite paddlers

Türkiye’s highest dam doubles as training base for elite paddlers
Anti-terror panel prolongs mandate for two months

Anti-terror panel prolongs mandate for two months
WORLD Kosovo, Serbia need to normalize relations: Kosovo PM

Kosovo, Serbia 'need to normalize' relations: Kosovo PM

Kosovo and Serbia need to "normalize" their relations, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti told AFP on Dec. 24, several days before legislative elections where he is seeking to extend his term with more solid backing.

ECONOMY E-commerce volume expected to exceed $100 bln in 2025

E-commerce volume expected to exceed $100 bln in 2025

Türkiye's e-commerce sector has captured strong growth momentum in recent years, securing a strategic position in the country's digital economy, according to Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETİD) President Hakan Çevikoğlu.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿