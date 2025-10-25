Tuzla ranked Istanbul’s most physically active district

ISTANBUL
Tuzla has been named Istanbul’s most active district of last year, according to a physical activity survey conducted by the municipality, which found that 37.1 percent of residents now exercise regularly across the megacity.

Conducted by the municipality’s Spor Istanbul subsidiary through face-to-face interviews with 11,534 residents across all of the city’s districts, the survey shows a steady rise in physical activity since 2020, when the rate was only 13.2 percent.

According to the findings, Beyoğlu and Küçükçekmece followed Tuzla. Districts such as Sultangazi, Ümraniye and Kartal were identified as having strong potential for improvement.

Walking remained the most popular form of exercise, preferred by more than half of respondents.

Women showed the least interest in combat sports, while men were less inclined toward yoga and pilates.

Younger participants tended to favor gyms, while older residents preferred exercising outdoors.

Slightly more than half of those who do not exercise cited lack of time as the main barrier.

Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile
