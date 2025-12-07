Orban due in Türkiye for 'strategic' talks

ANKARA

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit Türkiye on Dec. 8 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the latter's office has announced.

Erdoğan and Orban, accompanied by their senior delegations, will hold the seventh meeting of the high-level strategic cooperation council between the two countries, according to Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

"During the visit, which will assess all dimensions of the relationship, there will also be a comprehensive exchange of views on current regional and global issues," Duran said. Several agreements aimed at strengthening the contractual basis of bilateral relations are expected to be signed, he added.

Türkiye and Hungary elevated their ties to an “enhanced strategic partnership” during Erdoğan’s visit to Budapest in 2023, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of their friendship agreement.

Relations between the countries have strengthened across multiple areas in recent years. The leaders last met in May at an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Budapest.

Türkiye, alongside Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, is a member state of the OTS, while Hungary, along with Turkmenistan and Turkish Cyprus, is an observer state.