Iran Guards say 'waiting' for US forces at Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday they were waiting for US forces to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway where traffic remains strangled as the regional war rages.

"We are waiting for their presence," said Guards spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini, after the U.S. energy secretary announced the Navy was preparing to escort ships through the strait "as soon as it's reasonable to do it".

"We recommend that before making any decision, the Americans remember the fire of the American supertanker Bridgeton in 1987 and the oil tankers that were recently targeted," Naini said, according to Fars news agency.

Revolutionary Guards also said Saturday they had targeted an oil tanker in the Gulf in their conflict with Israel and the U.S.

"This morning, an oil tanker with the trade name Prima was hit by an exploding drone after ignoring repeated warnings from the IRGC naval forces regarding the prohibition of traffic and the insecurity of the Strait of Hormuz," the Guards said in a statement carried by Tasnim news agency.

