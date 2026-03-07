Türkiye mulls sending F-16s to Turkish Cyprus amid Mideast war

ANKARA
Türkiye is considering the possibility of sending F-16 fighter jets to Turkish Cyprus as a security measure, a Turkish defense ministry source said Saturday, days after the island was targeted by a drone attack.

"In light of recent developments, phased planning is being carried out to ensure the security of the TRNC," the source said.

"The deployment of F-16 aircraft to the island is among the options being considered."

Cyprus has been directly affected by retaliatory attacks to U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, with an Iranian-made drone hitting a British base on the island on Monday.

The Greek Cypriot government has said that the drone was probably fired by the pro-Iranian group Hezbollah from Lebanon, and not fired from Iran itself.

Following the drone incident, several European countries have pledged assistance to Cyprus, sending air defenses and other military assets.

Defense ministers from the 27 EU nations had been due to hold talks in Nicosia next week but since the attack all such meetings have been moved online or rescheduled.

