Alanya to train tropical fruit growers on sustainable practices

ANTALYA

Tropical fruit growers in the southern province of Antalya’s Alanya district will receive training on good agricultural practices and pesticide residue management as part of a new initiative aimed at improving production standards and export potential.

Ali Hüddoğlu, head of the Alanya Tropical Fruit Growers’ Union, stated the project aims to help local producers increase the value of their crops and strengthen their presence in international markets.

He explained that the initiative will provide growers with consultancy services, a dedicated program and comprehensive training sessions.

In the first phase, 25 growers will participate in a three- to four-month training program before receiving their certification.

In the following stages, training will also be provided on green transformation and digital agriculture.

"These certifications and training programs are vital for ensuring that Alanya’s mangoes, avocados, dragon fruits, papayas and other tropical products gain the recognition they deserve in both domestic and international markets,” Hüddoğlu said.

He added that such certifications are particularly important for exports, as European markets frequently require GlobalGAP certification.

GlobalGAP certificate signifies food safety, traceability, environmentally conscious production and the protection of consumer health, according to Hüddoğlu.

Tropical fruit cultivation has expanded rapidly in Alanya in recent years.

Officials note that the region produces more than 40 types of tropical fruits, with production areas increasing dramatically over the past two decades.

According to records, there are around 5,000 tropical fruit producers in the district, though the actual number is believed to be higher.

Agriculture remains a major livelihood in the region, with around 80,000 people connected to the sector.