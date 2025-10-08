Alanya emerges as Türkiye’s tropical fruit hub

Alanya emerges as Türkiye’s tropical fruit hub

ANTALYA
Alanya emerges as Türkiye’s tropical fruit hub

Once known for its greenhouse vegetables and temperate fruits like apples, pears, cherries and nectarines, the southern province of Antalya’s Alanya district is now transforming into Türkiye’s tropical fruit capital.

 

Following a shift away from traditional crops after 2010 — driven by rising labor and input costs — the district has embraced tropical farming, led by banana and avocado production.

 

Today, Alanya grows around 40 varieties of tropical fruits, supplying 70 percent of the country’s avocados.

 

Ahead of the Tropical Fruit Festival to be held on Oct. 10-12, Alanya Municipality is stepping up efforts to promote the region’s fast-growing tropical agriculture.

 

According to Alanya Chamber of Agriculture Chairman Tahir Göktepe, approximately 11,000 of the district’s 27,000 farmers are now engaged in tropical fruit cultivation.

 

“We first conducted R&D studies and found that fruits grown here have distinctive flavors, aromas and fiber content,” Göktepe said. “Now, Alanya produces eight varieties of avocado and both production volume and acreage continue to increase annually.”

 

Once the stronghold of greenhouse-grown vegetables, Alanya’s agricultural landscape has evolved dramatically. Encouraged by subsidized credit policies, farmers expanded from bananas and avocados into mangos, dragon fruit, passion fruit, papaya and star fruit.

 

Mango production areas now cover 2,000 decares while dragon fruit and papaya fields each reach 1,000 decares, Göktepe added.

 

Producers say sustainability concerns are reshaping local farming preferences.

 

“Bananas require daily watering, but mangoes can thrive with weekly irrigation,” explained tropical fruit grower Hakan Hatipoğlu. “With water resources declining and hotels consuming large amounts, we plan our investments according to water availability. Drought is inevitable.”

 

Despite impressive yields, export competitiveness remains a challenge. Anmey Global Tarım, Türkiye’s first integrated avocado facility, faces higher prices than rival producers abroad. “Since we can’t compete on price, we compete on taste,” a company representative said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

    Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

  2. Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

    Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

  3. France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis

    France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis

  4. Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

    Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

  5. Victoria Beckham reveals struggle to reinvent herself in Netflix series

    Victoria Beckham reveals struggle to reinvent herself in Netflix series
Recommended
Fin whale skeleton being unearthed in southern Türkiye

Fin whale skeleton being unearthed in southern Türkiye
Chinese tourists flock to Cappadocia during annual holiday

Chinese tourists flock to Cappadocia during annual holiday
Wingsuit pilot from Ireland glides past Sümela Monastery

Wingsuit pilot from Ireland glides past Sümela Monastery
Seismic report sparks debate over Antalya museum closure

Seismic report sparks debate over Antalya museum closure
Water shortages spell trouble on İzmirs Çeşme

Water shortages spell trouble on İzmir's Çeşme
Istanbul kicks off major youth para-sport event

Istanbul kicks off major youth para-sport event
WORLD Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

Gaza's civil defense agency said Friday that Israeli forces have begun pulling back from parts of the territory, particularly in Gaza City and Khan Younis.
ECONOMY Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

The price of silver hit a multi-decade high on Thursday as investors kept flocking to safe havens amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, while gold eased off a record run.

SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿