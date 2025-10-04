Chinese tourists flock to Cappadocia during annual holiday

NEVŞEHİR
Cappadocia, renowned as the global hub of hot air ballooning, is seeing a surge of Chinese visitors during China’s annual week-long holiday, as tourists explore the region’s unique landscapes, historical sites and cultural heritage.

Between Oct. 1 and 7, Chinese people celebrate the founding of the People’s Republic with a nationwide public holiday called the Golden Week, during which many citizens travel both domestically and internationally.

Chinese travelers visiting Türkiye tend to concentrate in major tourism hubs such as Istanbul and the central city of Nevşehir, home to Cappadocia’s iconic fairy chimneys, underground cities and open-air museums.

Many opt for activities like hot air balloon rides, horseback tours and off-road excursions.

Özay Onur, head of the city’s tourist guides association, noted that the influx of Chinese tourists has energized the local tourism industry.

“They enjoy photographing the fairy chimneys and taking balloon rides. Local businesses, guides, agencies and hotels are very pleased with their visits.”

Oğuzhan Alkan, a hot air balloon pilot, highlighted strong demand from Chinese visitors for balloon tours.

“With up to 150 balloons flying at the same time, the view is truly breathtaking. Visitors come not only to experience the balloon flights but also to enjoy the region’s unparalleled scenery,” he said

Chinese tourist Jingyu Huang described Cappadocia as “magical,” saying, “The historic sites and stunning landscapes make this place incredible. We are enjoying our time here, and I’m confident the coming week will be an unforgettable experience.”

Another visitor, Yicheng Shen, who has visited Cappadocia before, noted the region’s changing beauty throughout the seasons.

“We love Cappadocia’s culture, so we keep coming back. We usually stay three or four days, enjoying the local culture and cuisine.”

