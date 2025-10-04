Fin whale skeleton being unearthed in southern Türkiye

MERSİN
In the southern province of Mersin, excavation work has begun to recover the skeleton of a 14-meter fin whale that washed ashore in 2021 and was later buried in the garden of a university.

The whale was discovered on May 13, 2021, when it drifted onto the shoreline in Mersin’s Yenişehir district. After marine biologists carried out a necropsy to examine the cause of death and collect scientific data, the carcass was buried in the garden of Mersin University to allow for natural decomposition.

Now, under the project titled “The Silence of the Whale Turns into Science,” researchers are carefully unearthing the remains.

Led by Professor Deniz Ayas from the university’s Faculty of Fisheries, the initiative aims to prepare the skeleton for scientific study and public display.

Around 415 students have registered to take part in the excavation, which is expected to continue until Oct. 8.

According to Ayas, the excavation is being carried out in stages.

On the first day of excavation works, researchers endeavored meticulously to uncover the whale’s skull and jaws before moving on to the chest, abdomen and tail sections in subsequent stages.

With the project, the team is also able to identify the bones, as well as gather information about the whale’s living conditions and migratory routes, Ayas noted.

“We are proceeding very cautiously, numbering and cataloging each bone before the reconstruction phase begins. We are investigating the sand we extracted carefully as it may contain skeletal fragments,” he told reporters.

Once the excavation is completed, the soil will be sifted through screening systems to ensure that all material is carefully examined. Any small bone fragments that may be found will also be collected, according to Ayas.

The skeleton will later be mounted and exhibited at the university’s Marine Life Museum.

“Our goal is to recover the whale as a complete skeleton. This is a demanding process,” he said, adding that the participation and enthusiasm of students have brought energy to the project.

According to Ayas, eight more marine mammal skeletons remain buried at the site and are planned to be exhumed in the future.

The fin whale is the largest whale species in the Mediterranean and the second-largest in the world after the blue whale. It is commonly sighted in the western Mediterranean. In the eastern Mediterranean, sightings are rare, partly because the whales tend not to approach the shoreline.

For researchers in Türkiye, the recovery of such a specimen represents a valuable opportunity for both education and science.

