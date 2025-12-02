Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

Turkish authorities have detained 12 suspects, including former national footballer Gökhan Gönül, in a sweeping operation targeting alleged market manipulation on Borsa Istanbul (BIST).
The investigation, led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, found evidence of artificial price movements and speculative trading in certain stocks, notably European Investment Holding A.Ş.
Prosecutors allege the suspects engaged in “forming an organization to commit a crime” and “insider-based market fraud.”
Law enforcement teams executed coordinated raids across Istanbul, the capital Ankara, the southwestern province of Antalya, the northern province of Samsun and the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, resulting in multiple detentions.
Gönül, 40, known for playing for prominent Turkish teams including Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş, retired from professional football in 2023 and has since pursued coaching.
Authorities continue operations against six additional suspects, including ongoing searches and asset seizures.
Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.