Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

ISTANBUL
Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

Turkish authorities have detained 12 suspects, including former national footballer Gökhan Gönül, in a sweeping operation targeting alleged market manipulation on Borsa Istanbul (BIST).

The investigation, led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, found evidence of artificial price movements and speculative trading in certain stocks, notably European Investment Holding A.Ş.

Prosecutors allege the suspects engaged in “forming an organization to commit a crime” and “insider-based market fraud.”

Law enforcement teams executed coordinated raids across Istanbul, the capital Ankara, the southwestern province of Antalya, the northern province of Samsun and the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, resulting in multiple detentions.

Gönül, 40, known for playing for prominent Turkish teams including Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş, retired from professional football in 2023 and has since pursued coaching.

Authorities continue operations against six additional suspects, including ongoing searches and asset seizures.

Türkiye, Probe,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

    Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

  2. Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

    Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

  3. German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

    German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

  4. Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

    Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

  5. Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live

    Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live
Recommended
Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety
Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues
Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row
Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live

Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live
Ankara slams Barzani’s office over Bahçeli statement

Ankara slams Barzani’s office over Bahçeli statement
Courthouse officer flees abroad after 25 kilos of gold vanish

Courthouse officer flees abroad after 25 kilos of gold vanish
Foreigners to receive dedicated mobile numbers under new draft bill

Foreigners to receive dedicated mobile numbers under new draft bill
WORLD German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in London on Wednesday for the start of a state visit, the first by the official German head of state in 27 years.
ECONOMY Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Türkiye's annual inflation rate was at 31.07 percent in November, reaching its lowest level in the last 48 months.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿