Sapanca Lake water decline alarms shoreline business owners

Sapanca Lake water decline alarms shoreline business owners

SAKARYA
Sapanca Lake water decline alarms shoreline business owners

Falling water levels in Sapanca Lake, one of the Marmara region’s key freshwater sources, are raising serious concerns among shoreline businesses in the northwestern province of Sakarya, as retreating waters disrupt both daily life and local tourism.

The lake’s water level has dropped to 28.48 meters, its lowest point in recent years, due to a combination of insufficient rainfall, climate change, excessive and unregulated use and other environmental pressures.

This drastic retreat has left wide stretches of exposed shoreline, with docks standing over dry ground and boats stranded on land.

Such a visible impact has unsettled residents across the province, particularly those whose livelihoods depend on the lake.

Local shop owner Hüseyin Çavuşoğlu, who runs a souvenir store along the Sapanca shoreline, said he has never witnessed water loss on this scale.

“This affects everyone. Pollution becomes visible along the shore, and the natural beauty disappears,” Çavuşoğlu said.

He stressed that heavy water extraction has weakened the lake’s ability to replenish itself.

Restaurant operator Emre Çetin echoed the concerns, saying the lake has receded further than ever before in his memory. “Water used to reach our ankles and flood our businesses,” he said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

    Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

  2. Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

    Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

  3. Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan

  4. Gazans fear renewed displacement as Israel says no full withdrawal

    Gazans fear renewed displacement as Israel says no full withdrawal

  5. Greece joins Gaza ceasefire monitoring center in Israel

    Greece joins Gaza ceasefire monitoring center in Israel
Recommended
Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals
Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan

Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan
Anti-terror panel mulls over prolonging mandate

Anti-terror panel mulls over prolonging mandate
Türkiye captures senior ISIL figure on Afghan-Pakistan border

Türkiye captures senior ISIL figure on Afghan-Pakistan border
Police detain 22 in corruption probe targeting Şile Municipality

Police detain 22 in corruption probe targeting Şile Municipality
Türkiye extends Libya troop presence for another two years

Türkiye extends Libya troop presence for another two years
Journalist, filmmaker detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe

Journalist, filmmaker detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe
WORLD Gazans fear renewed displacement as Israel says no full withdrawal

Gazans fear renewed displacement as Israel says no full withdrawal

Palestinians in the war-town Gaza Strip experiences a renewed concern over possible displacement amid Israe continued attacks, with Israeli defense minister saying that the army will never leave all of Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

Türkiye’s Labour and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced on Dec. 23 that the country's minimum wage will increase to 28,075 Turkish Liras ($655) net per month starting Jan. 1, 2026.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿