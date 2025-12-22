Istanbul to host 3rd Gaza solidarity march on first day of 2026

ISTANBUL

Istanbul will host a large-scale march on Jan. 1, 2026, for the third consecutive year, condemning Israel’s attacks and expressing support for Palestinians, organizers announced on Dec. 22.

The event is being organized by the National Will Platform and the Turkish Youth Foundation (TÜGVA).

Istanbul previously hosted the event in 2024 and 2025, drawing around 450,000 participants each year, including representatives from 308 NGOs.

At a press conference calling for participation in the march, organizers announced that the event would be held under the slogan: “We are not intimidated, we do not stay silent, we do not forget Palestine.”

“This is genocide, as numerous international organizations and independent courts have already stated. Even Israeli human rights groups have unequivocally confirmed that what is happening here constitutes genocide,” said Bilal Erdoğan, member of TÜGVA’s High Advisory Board and son of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“I invite everyone to join us at Galata Bridge on the morning of Jan. 1, to send a strong message to the world once again,” he told reporters at the press briefing.

The press conference was also attended by senior representatives of Türkiye’s four major sports clubs.

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek, Beşiktaş President Serdal Adalı, Trabzonspor President Ertuğrul Doğan and Fenerbahçe Board Member Ertan Torunoğulları emphasized that Gaza is a supra-political issue and urged widespread participation in the march.

In previous years, the marches began with a gathering in the courtyard of the Hagia Sophia Mosque, accompanied by a morning prayer.

Participants then proceeded toward the Galata Bridge, waving Turkish and Palestinian flags, carrying signs in Turkish, Arabic and English, while chanting slogans in solidarity with Palestine.