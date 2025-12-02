Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

ANKARA

Authorities have issued detention warrants for 21 individuals suspected of links to FETÖ in an investigation spanning state institutions, local news agencies reported on Dec. 2.

The suspects, linked to the Foreign Ministry, the Youth and Sports Ministry, the Treasury and Finance Ministry and the Capital Markets Board (SPK), include nine currently on active duty, six who have resigned, one retired and five dismissed from public service.

A simultaneous operation to apprehend them was launched in six provinces, centered in the capital Ankara, reports said.

Later in the day, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said 58 of the 121 suspects apprehended in two-week operations targeting FETÖ in 37 provinces have been arrested.

The suspects were active within FETÖ’s military, student and judicial structures, and used social media to promote the group, Yerlikaya said in an X post.

“The traps set against the national will are being thwarted one by one. Our fight against those who threaten the integrity of our state and the peace of our nation continues with determination," he wrote.

Following FETÖ’s failed coup attempt in 2016, thousands of alleged members were removed from public service, and the group was classified as a terrorist organization. Investigations and legal proceedings against suspected members continue.