Anıtlı’s ‘Best Tourism Village’ title expected to lift visitor numbers

MARDİN

Anıtlı, a small Syriac heritage settlement about 30 kilometers from the southern province of Mardin’s Midyat and named one of the U.N. World Tourism Organization’s “Best Tourism Villages 2025,” is now positioned to become one of the area’s key drivers of tourism growth.

For local officials, residents and tourism operators, the title feels less like a surprise and more like an overdue validation. They agree that the recognition signals a turning point in how the region plans to receive and manage visitors.

Once known by its ancient name “Hah,” the neighborhood has retained a rare continuity of culture, architecture and faith.

Anıtlı’s identity is woven from its hillside cascade of ancient stone houses, the majestic ruins of Mor Sobo Cathedral — a metropolitan seat for nine centuries — and the Virgin Mary Church, perched atop a 2,000-year-old archaeological mound.

In recent years, Midyat Municipality and the Culture and Tourism Ministry have completed restoration work, pathway improvements and infrastructure upgrades intended to make the village more accessible without altering its character.

Mayor Veysi Şahin says these investments were made with long-term regional tourism in mind. “Anıtlı is becoming a focal point,” he says, noting that the village already ranks among the most requested stops for new visitors.

He expects visitor numbers in Midyat to surpass previous records, pointing to early data showing increased demand even in the off-season.

Residents share the optimism. Habip Doğan, the village headman, says the award has noticeably boosted foot traffic. Before, visitors arrived more sporadically; now, the flow is steadier and more diverse.

Tourism agencies report a similar trend. Travel operator Zeynettin Mağat expects it to play a leading role in shaping Midyat’s tourism economy next year, especially as demand for cultural and faith-oriented routes increases internationally.

Early visitor impressions reinforce this trajectory. Travelers describe the village as compact, walkable and visually cohesive, qualities that make sites easier to experience in a short visit.