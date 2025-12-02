Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

ISLAMABAD

Ankara and Islamabad on Dec. 2 signed a series of agreements paving the way for Türkiye to launch oil and natural gas exploration in three offshore and two onshore fields in Pakistan starting in 2026.

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Dec. 2 before holding talks with Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and Power Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

Following the meetings, Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and Pakistan’s state-owned and private operators — Mari Energies, Fatima, OGDCL, PPL, Prime and GHPL — signed hydrocarbon exploration and production accords for the identified offshore and onshore sites.

Speaking to media after the ceremony, the Turkish minister said the two countries were working to deepen cooperation in energy and mining, adding that the new agreements marked “a concrete step with tangible results” for Türkiye-Pakistan relations.

Bayraktar noted that under the new arrangements, TPAO will acquire licenses for three offshore and two onshore blocks, serving as operator in at least one of the offshore fields.

“Our seismic research vessels will be here in 2026. We are highly optimistic about the prospects. Some sites will begin with seismic surveys, others with direct drilling,” Bayraktar explained.

The Turkish energy minister said that cooperation will also extend to mining, describing Pakistan as a resource-rich country with significant untapped potential.

Türkiye’s state mining entities, including MTAIC and Eti Maden, will “take a more active role” in joint projects, he said.

The minister stressed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent visit gave new momentum to bilateral ties, reiterating the goal of raising Türkiye-Pakistan trade volume to $5 billion.

“Both countries are major importers of petroleum products and LNG. A joint procurement mechanism is on the table, which could create substantial synergies. If we implement these projects, not only can we reach the $5 billion target — we may exceed it.”