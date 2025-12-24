Putin meets with Syria’s foreign, defense ministers in Moscow

MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Tuesday with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra in Moscow, according to Syria’s official news agency SANA.

The meeting addressed a range of political, military and economic issues of mutual concern, with a particular focus on strategic cooperation in the military and defense industry sectors, it added.

According to SANA, the talks also explored prospects for expanding economic and trade cooperation, including support for reconstruction projects, the development of infrastructure sectors, the encouragement of investments in Syria, boosting trade exchange and facilitating partnerships, steps expected to positively impact the Syrian economy and improve living conditions.

Putin reaffirmed Russia’s firm support for Syria, emphasizing the importance of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and full sovereignty and rejecting any projects aimed at dividing the country or undermining its independent national decision-making, the agency said.

He also reiterated Moscow’s rejection of Israel’s repeated violations of Syrian territory, describing them as a direct threat to regional stability and security, it added.

The meeting follows Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s visit to Moscow on Oct. 15, his first since the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.