EBRD provides $200 million loan to Enerjisa Enerji Üretim

ISTANBUL
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided a $200 million (172 million euros) loan to Enerjisa Enerji Üretim to support the construction of 250 megawatts of new wind power capacity.

The financing will enable the development of wind power plants in the province of Muğla as part of Enerjisa Uretim's broader 1-gigawatt wind project portfolio, the bank said in a statement.

Once operational, the project is expected to generate around 630 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually and prevent approximately 221,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

EBRD said the investment will also help strengthen Türkiye's energy security and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, while supporting the country's transition to a greener economy.

“Not only will this project create new green energy capacity, bringing cleaner and cheaper electricity, but it will also contribute to broader economic and social benefits," said Şule Kılıç, EBRD head of Energy Eurasia.

Enerjisa Üretim Chief Financial Officer Mert Yaycıoğlu remarked: “Our 4.2 GW of installed capacity, coupled with a solid pipeline of at least 1.5 GW and a portfolio increasingly focused on wind, solar and innovative energy technologies, allows us to see renewable energy not only as a growth area but as a long-term responsibility towards energy security and climate resilience.”

EBRD is among Türkiye's key investors, having committed more than 23 billion euros through over 500 projects and trade finance facilities in the country since 2009, mainly in the private sector.

