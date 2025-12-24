Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Labour and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced on Dec. 23 that the country's minimum wage will increase to 28,075 Turkish Liras ($655) net per month starting Jan. 1, 2026.

This represents a 27 percent hike from the current 22,104 liras ($516).

The decision was taken at the third meeting of the Minimum Wage Commission, which was attended by government and employer delegations.

Speaking after the meeting, Işıkhan said the government aimed to protect workers’ purchasing power while avoiding measures that would place undue strain on employers.

“Our priority is to ensure that wage increases are not eroded by inflation,” he said, adding that the government sought a “reasonable balance” that would support social harmony and economic stability.

Işıkhan said Türkiye had faced major challenges including regional conflicts, energy crises and disruptions to supply chains, but stressed that the economy was showing signs of recovery.

“As Türkiye grows stronger and its economy stabilises, citizens will benefit the most,” he said.

The minister rejected what he described as “populist approaches” to wage-setting, saying the government favoured long-term policies over short-term fixes and remained committed to strengthening social dialogue in working life.