Turkish singer says her voice was cloned

ISTANBUL
A Turkish female singer has sparked widespread debate after claiming that her voice was copied using artificial intelligence and used in songs released online without her permission.

Pop musician Eda Tat said tracks circulating on social media and streaming platforms over the past two days feature a voice that sounds exactly like hers, even though she did not record or approve any such material. The issue quickly gained attention online, raising concerns about the misuse of AI technology in the music industry.

In a video shared on her social media accounts, Tat said she discovered songs attributed to her voice that she had never sung. She stressed that neither her voice nor her image was authorized for use in AI-generated content. “This is not my work and I did not give consent,” she said.

The singer announced that she has contacted lawyers and is preparing to take legal action against those responsible. She described the situation as a violation of her artistic and personal rights, warning that such practices could seriously harm musicians, especially emerging artists.

Legal experts say cases like this could become more common as technology advances faster than regulation. Tat’s complaint reflects rising concern among performers who fear losing control over their own voices in the digital age.

