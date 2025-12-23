State-owned participation banks may be merged

State-owned participation banks may be merged

ISTANBUL
State-owned participation banks may be merged

Work is underway on a potential merger of Türkiye’s state-owned participation banks under a single umbrella, according to reports in the local media.

The move follows the successful consolidation of public insurance companies in 2020, which led to the establishment of Türkiye Sigorta.

Daily Sabah earlier reported that Ziraat Katılım, Vakıf Katılım and Halk Katılım — expected to begin operations in February after receiving approval from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) — could be brought together under a single umbrella.

The plan envisions the three banks being consolidated under the Türkiye Wealth Fund (TVF), operating as a single entity with a new name.

Sources cited by daily Hürriyet confirmed that a study on the merger is ongoing, though no final decision has yet been made.

Participation banks, often referred to as “interest-free banks” in Türkiye, have seen rising demand in recent years, increasing their share of the banking sector to around 10 percent of total volume.

Economic policymakers are said to be considering the merger as a way to expand the scale of operations and strengthen the sector’s competitiveness.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

    Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

  2. Libya’s Tripoli-based government confirms death of army chief

    Libya’s Tripoli-based government confirms death of army chief

  3. Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

    Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

  4. Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

    Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

  5. Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan
Recommended
Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026
Türkiye seeks free trade agreement with Azerbaijan

Türkiye seeks free trade agreement with Azerbaijan
Kuwait signs $4.1 billion deal with China to build port

Kuwait signs $4.1 billion deal with China to build port
Istanbul eyes $100 million from medical congresses in 2026

Istanbul eyes $100 million from medical congresses in 2026
EBRD provides $200 million loan to Enerjisa Enerji Üretim

EBRD provides $200 million loan to Enerjisa Enerji Üretim
TİM and exporters to launch 200 trade missions in 2026

TİM and exporters to launch 200 trade missions in 2026
WORLD Gazans fear renewed displacement as Israel says no full withdrawal

Gazans fear renewed displacement as Israel says no full withdrawal

Palestinians in the war-town Gaza Strip experiences a renewed concern over possible displacement amid Israe continued attacks, with Israeli defense minister saying that the army will never leave all of Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

Türkiye’s Labour and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced on Dec. 23 that the country's minimum wage will increase to 28,075 Turkish Liras ($655) net per month starting Jan. 1, 2026.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿