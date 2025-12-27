Fernando Dávila's colorful journey as a colorblind painter

Fernando Dávila's colorful journey as a colorblind painter

DORAL
Fernando Dávilas colorful journey as a colorblind painter

When Fernando Dávila was 8 years old in Colombia, he failed a drawing class because he painted donkeys red. There was a reason for that: He is colorblind.

Now the 72-year-old Dávila is an established and respected artist whose vibrant paintings have been exhibited in South America, Europe and the United States.

He started off painting only in black and white until he was around 30 years old because of his colorblindness, a congenital condition which makes it difficult for people to tell the difference between certain colors, particularly red and green, and shades of color. There is no cure for the condition, which for Dávila also makes the colors pink, violet, turquoise and yellow-green confusing.

Since the mid-1980s, Dávila has painted in color through the help of glasses developed by an ophthalmologist in New York, where Dávila was living at the time. One lens is transparent and the other is shaded red, and they help him discriminate between contrasting shades that normally blur together. With the lenses, he can see almost two-thirds of the colors, but without them he only sees around 40% of the colors.

Dávila says he has such a strong desire to see every color.

“It's something that I miss in my life, that if somebody says, ‘Look at this flower,’ which is bright, bright pink, I want to do it,” he said. “It's something that comes from my heart so passionately. I can feel the vibration of color.”

Colorblindness runs his family. A grandfather and some great uncles only saw in black and white, while his mother and her three sisters also were colorblind. 

Dávila was awarded the “Order of Democracy” by the Colombian Congress in 1999 for his contribution to the arts. He also has published two hardcover books and many catalogues about his paintings, and his work has appeared at major auctions including Christie’s and Sotheby’s.

painter, journey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s Kızılelma achieves world 1st autonomous close-formation flight

Türkiye’s Kızılelma achieves world 1st autonomous close-formation flight
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s Kızılelma achieves world 1st autonomous close-formation flight

    Türkiye’s Kızılelma achieves world 1st autonomous close-formation flight

  2. Turkish film producer says Barrack’s investment saves company from collapse

    Turkish film producer says Barrack’s investment saves company from collapse

  3. Ankara hosts Grand Atatürk Run to mark 106 years since founder’s arrival

    Ankara hosts Grand Atatürk Run to mark 106 years since founder’s arrival

  4. New regulation requires detailed proof for high-value bank transfers

    New regulation requires detailed proof for high-value bank transfers

  5. Nearly half million loggerhead turtle hatchlings reach sea in Antalya

    Nearly half million loggerhead turtle hatchlings reach sea in Antalya
Recommended
A cheese story stretching from Urfa to America

A cheese story stretching from Urfa to America
Gaziantep’s defense museum hosts 1.5 mln visitors in 5 years

Gaziantep’s defense museum hosts 1.5 mln visitors in 5 years
Storks of Binkoç village to spend another winter in their nests

Storks of Binkoç village to spend another winter in their nests
University launches laboratory to preserve Karagöz tradition

University launches laboratory to preserve Karagöz tradition
Topkapı Palace opens new Tile Art Gallery in Mabeyn section

Topkapı Palace opens new Tile Art Gallery in Mabeyn section
Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition opens in Sakarya

Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition opens in Sakarya
WORLD Netanyahu to meet Trump in Florida with focus on Gaza deal

Netanyahu to meet Trump in Florida with focus on Gaza deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on Dec. 29, in what is seen as a crucial visit for the next steps of the fragile Gaza truce plan.

ECONOMY Automotive sector set for continued growth, record sales in 2026

Automotive sector set for continued growth, record sales in 2026

Industry officials predict Türkiye's automotive market will maintain its growth trend for the next two to three years, including 2026, forecasting new records each year.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿