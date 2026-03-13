UN chief praises Türkiye’s peace efforts at Ankara ceremony

ANKARA

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on March 12 praised Türkiye’s diplomatic and humanitarian role in global crises, highlighting its mediation efforts and support for refugees as he accepted the Atatürk International Peace Award in the capital Ankara.

During a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Guterres said Türkiye has repeatedly demonstrated leadership in advancing peace and stability during a period marked by conflict, geopolitical divisions and declining trust in international cooperation.

“I have seen Türkiye’s leadership in moments of global turmoil,” Guterres said, pointing to Ankara’s role in brokering the Black Sea grain deal, which helped restore shipments from Ukraine and stabilize global food markets. The agreement “fed millions,” he said, particularly in developing countries.

The U.N. chief also commended Türkiye for helping mediate a ceasefire in Gaza and efforts aimed at securing the release of hostages, while reiterating calls for an end to violence in the region and renewed negotiations toward a two-state solution.

Guterres said he chose to spend part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Türkiye to highlight what he called the generosity of the Turkish people.

“At a time of unprecedented displacement, Türkiye opened its doors and its communities to millions forced to flee violence and persecution,” he said. “No other country received more people crossing borders in search of safety.”

Accepting the award, Guterres said the recognition also honored U.N. staff working worldwide to promote peace, development and human rights, as well as those who lost their lives while carrying out humanitarian missions, including hundreds killed while assisting civilians in Gaza.

The secretary-general said the award reflected the legacy of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, whose principle of “peace at home, peace in the world” mirrors the spirit of the U.N. Charter.

“Peace does not emerge by chance,” Guterres said. “It is a deliberate choice — anchored in social cohesion and sustained through international cooperation.”

He warned that rising geopolitical tensions, surging military spending and weakening international cooperation are pushing the world toward greater instability, urging countries to pursue dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts.

“De-escalation and dialogue are the only way out,” Guterres said.