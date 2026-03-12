US says about 6,000 targets hit in Iran

US says about 6,000 targets hit in Iran

WASHINGTON
US says about 6,000 targets hit in Iran

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on March 12 said it has struck about 6,000 targets inside Iran, including dozens of naval vessels, as part of the ongoing operation, which began last month.

According to a fact sheet from CENTCOM, the U.S. has damaged or destroyed more than 90 vessels, including over 30 minelayers.

The U.S. military said a wide range of air, naval and ground systems have been employed in the operation, including strategic bombers, fighter aircraft, drones and missile defense systems.

Regional tensions have escalated since Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran that has killed more than 1,300 people, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to U.S. military assets.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales

AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales
LATEST NEWS

  1. AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales

    AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales

  2. Türkiye to turn COP31 into new threshold for climate action

    Türkiye to turn COP31 into new threshold for climate action

  3. Prominent Turkish historian İlber Ortaylı dies at 78

    Prominent Turkish historian İlber Ortaylı dies at 78

  4. Iranian supreme leader 'wounded,' 'likely disfigured': Pentagon

    Iranian supreme leader 'wounded,' 'likely disfigured': Pentagon

  5. CHP leader urges democracy, peace amid global crises

    CHP leader urges democracy, peace amid global crises
Recommended
Iranian supreme leader wounded, likely disfigured: Pentagon

Iranian supreme leader 'wounded,' 'likely disfigured': Pentagon
Irans Larijani attends Tehran march, dismisses attacks

Iran's Larijani attends Tehran march, dismisses attacks
Israel expands strikes on Lebanon, cuts bridge over Litani river

Israel expands strikes on Lebanon, cuts bridge over Litani river
Millions displaced in Iran as civilians grapple with war uncertainty

Millions displaced in Iran as civilians grapple with war uncertainty
Greece arrests Pole on charges of spying on US base

Greece arrests Pole on charges of spying on US base
A record number of parties register for Haitis election

A record number of parties register for Haiti's election
Japan ready to join Trumps Golden Dome: report

Japan ready to join Trump's "Golden Dome": report
WORLD Iranian supreme leader wounded, likely disfigured: Pentagon

Iranian supreme leader 'wounded,' 'likely disfigured': Pentagon

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said Friday he believes Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is wounded.
ECONOMY Oil dips under $100, stocks fall tracking Mideast war developments

Oil dips under $100, stocks fall tracking Mideast war developments

Oil dipped under $100 Friday, but remained far above pre-Mideast war levels with no end in sight to disrupted crude supplies.
SPORTS Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Bam Adebayo erupted for a jaw-dropping 83 points — the second highest total in NBA history — as the Miami Heat thrashed the Washington Wizards 150-129 on Tuesday.
﻿