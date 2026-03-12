Former US lawmaker says Iran war 'hijacked' Republican Party

WASHINGTON

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said March 12 that the Trump administration and the Republican Party are “going in the wrong direction” on key issues, including the war with Iran, highlighting growing tensions within the MAGA movement about U.S. involvement.

Greene said in a post on U.S. social media company X, that she spoke with “some of the top America First Conservative leaders” and there was broad agreement that the party had been “hijacked by the Lindsey Grahams, Mark Levin, and the neocon establishment Republicans we all voted against,” referencing the staunch Trump supporter in the senate, and a conservative radio personality.

“The admin and Republican Party is going in the wrong direction on key issues, like the war, Epstein, and especially domestic issues,” she wrote.

“The future of America belongs to us, the younger generations, not the boomers in charge and their boomer donors,” Greene wrote, adding that after five years in Congress, she believes the system is “completely broken and controlled.”

Greene, once one of President Donald Trump’s most loyal allies in Congress, announced in November that she would resign from the House of Representatives on Jan. 5, after months of clashes with Trump and Republican leadership on issues, including foreign policy and the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Her remarks come as a rift has emerged within Trump’s once-most ardent supporters, MAGA, or Make America Great Again, movement on the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Conservative commentator and former FOX News host Tucker Carlson called the conflict “Israel’s war,” rather than America’s, and criticized a strike on an Iranian all girls school that reportedly killed more than 170 victims, mostly children.

Several U.S. media outlets, citing preliminary findings, reported that the strike may have been carried out by the U.S., though the Pentagon has not confirmed those findings as the investigation remains ongoing.

“If you wake up in the morning and you’re living in the kind of country that thinks it’s okay to kill not simply military officers but their daughters, that country is not worth fighting for,” said Carlson.

Trump rejected Carlson’s criticism of the war with Iran, telling ABC News that “Tucker has lost his way,” insisting Carlson is “not MAGA.”

“MAGA is America First, and Tucker is none of those things,” he said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally and staunch supporter of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, also drew sharp criticism after saying in a Fox News interview that he would ask his constituents to send their “sons and daughters” to fight in the Middle East.

Rep. Nancy Mace said she does not want to send “South Carolina’s sons and daughters into war with Iran,” while Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wrote on X that if Graham “wants to go fight in a foreign conflict, let him be the first to volunteer.”

Prominent conservative commentators have also voiced criticism. Megyn Kelly called Graham “a homicidal maniac” and urged Trump to end the war.

Public opinion also appears skeptical. Several polls show a majority of Americans oppose the initial strikes on Iran.