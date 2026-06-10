MHP reshuffle expands as three more branches dissolved

MHP reshuffle expands as three more branches dissolved

ANKARA
MHP reshuffle expands as three more branches dissolved

 

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) dissolved three more provincial organizations and appointed new leadership on June 9, bringing the total number of local restructurings to 18 in roughly two months.

In the latest reshuffle announced on X by MHP deputy leader Semih Yalçın, Mekki Varol was named head of the Kırıkkale provincial organization, Orhan Korkmaz in Zonguldak and Enes Emengen in Kocaeli.

Yalçın did not provide a reason for the dissolutions. The moves continue a wave of organizational changes that began April 6 with the dissolution of the party’s Istanbul branch, followed by similar actions in provinces including Kütahya, Eskişehir, Kars, Çanakkale, Bilecik, Muğla, Bolu, Ardahan, Bingöl, Gaziantep, Malatya, Isparta, Şanlıurfa, Kilis and Konya.

Dozens of district-level organizations have also been affected. The restructuring period began shortly after the resignation of senior MHP figure İzzet Ulvi Yönter on March 27, which followed a series of pointed social media posts.

MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli, a key ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, later described Yönter’s departure as a move to allow him to focus on academic work, while denying internal divisions.

Before his resignation, Yönter, an Istanbul lawmaker, had posted messages accusing an unnamed party figure of infiltration and dishonesty. Several senior party members publicly expressed support for him on social media.

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