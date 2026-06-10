Russia considers restructuring military facilities in Syria

MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry on June 10 stated that cooperation with Syria is progressing very actively, adding that Moscow is in talks with Damascus over a “possible restructuring” of its military installations in the country.

In remarks to journalists at a media briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia’s military presence in Syria is a topic of discussion in contacts with Damascus, including in the context of a “possible restructuring of the functionality” of Russian military facilities.

“However, this, again, falls under the purview of our security apparatus, the Defense Ministry,” Zakharova said.

Zakharova added that bilateral cooperation is developing “very actively” and that government agencies and business circles from the two countries are involved in efforts aimed at expanding ties.

Russia maintains two key military facilities in Syria: A naval logistics base in Tartus and the Khmeimim air base in the northwestern province of Latakia.

Her remarks came after a Wall Street Journal report said that Russia resupplied its air base in Syria through a cargo ship delivery last month.

Citing unnamed U.S. officials and reviewed satellite images, the WSJ reported on June 1 that the cargo ship Sparta left the Russian city of St. Petersburg in March and arrived at Syria’s Tartus port in May.

The report described the delivery, made while the vessel was escorted by Russian navy ships for much of its journey, as the first such resupply mission since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

The future of the facilities was also discussed during a meeting between Syrian officials and Russian President Vladimir Putin in January, the report added.