Russia considers restructuring military facilities in Syria

Russia considers restructuring military facilities in Syria

MOSCOW
Russia considers restructuring military facilities in Syria

 

The Russian Foreign Ministry on June 10 stated that cooperation with Syria is progressing very actively, adding that Moscow is in talks with Damascus over a “possible restructuring” of its military installations in the country.

In remarks to journalists at a media briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia’s military presence in Syria is a topic of discussion in contacts with Damascus, including in the context of a “possible restructuring of the functionality” of Russian military facilities.

“However, this, again, falls under the purview of our security apparatus, the Defense Ministry,” Zakharova said.

Zakharova added that bilateral cooperation is developing “very actively” and that government agencies and business circles from the two countries are involved in efforts aimed at expanding ties.

Russia maintains two key military facilities in Syria: A naval logistics base in Tartus and the Khmeimim air base in the northwestern province of Latakia.

Her remarks came after a Wall Street Journal report said that Russia resupplied its air base in Syria through a cargo ship delivery last month.

Citing unnamed U.S. officials and reviewed satellite images, the WSJ reported on June 1 that the cargo ship Sparta left the Russian city of St. Petersburg in March and arrived at Syria’s Tartus port in May.

The report described the delivery, made while the vessel was escorted by Russian navy ships for much of its journey, as the first such resupply mission since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

The future of the facilities was also discussed during a meeting between Syrian officials and Russian President Vladimir Putin in January, the report added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

    Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

  2. Turkish, Greek foreign ministers hold talks in Sofia

    Turkish, Greek foreign ministers hold talks in Sofia

  3. İYİ Party leader sets Ankara rally in ‘national unity’ show

    İYİ Party leader sets Ankara rally in ‘national unity’ show

  4. MHP reshuffle expands as three more branches dissolved

    MHP reshuffle expands as three more branches dissolved

  5. Kılıçdaroğlu camp floats purge ahead of top CHP meeting

    Kılıçdaroğlu camp floats purge ahead of top CHP meeting
Recommended
Israels Netanyahu will run in the next elections: Likud party

Israel's Netanyahu will run in the next elections: Likud party
Iraq sets September deadline for integration of armed groups

Iraq sets September deadline for integration of armed groups
Greek MPs OK fast-track deportation law

Greek MPs OK fast-track deportation law
Gunmen shoot dead 12 near Johannesburg

Gunmen shoot dead 12 near Johannesburg
Amnesty accuses Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’ of West Bank Bedouins

Amnesty accuses Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’ of West Bank Bedouins
Trump says Iran taken too long to negotiate, will have to pay the price

Trump says Iran 'taken too long to negotiate,' will have to 'pay the price'
WORLD Israels Netanyahu will run in the next elections: Likud party

Israel's Netanyahu will run in the next elections: Likud party

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek re-election in Israel's upcoming national vote, his Likud party announced Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly questioned whether the 76-year-old would run.
ECONOMY Türkiye secures funds from EIB for green transition

Türkiye secures funds from EIB for green transition

Türkiye has secured 200 million euros ($215 million) from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to back its green economic transition, marking a significant step in the country’s reviving financial ties with the European Union.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

 Türkiye defeated Venezuela 2-1 in a friendly match as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
﻿