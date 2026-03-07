Psychological abuse tops violence against women in Türkiye: Data

Psychological abuse tops violence against women in Türkiye: Data

ANKARA
Psychological abuse tops violence against women in Türkiye: Data

Psychological violence is the most widespread form of abuse experienced by women in Türkiye, new data released by the country’s official statistics office show, highlighting persistent gender inequality despite gradual gains in education, employment and political representation.

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 6 on the occasion of March 8 International Women's Day, 28.2 percent of women reported experiencing psychological violence at some point in their lives.

Following psychological abuse, economic violence and physical assault emerged as the next most prevalent forms of mistreatment, trailed by stalking, digital harassment and sexual violence.

According to the data, the majority of violence against women is perpetrated by intimate partners.

Nearly 40 percent of women who experienced violence said it was committed by a spouse, former spouse or partner.

Physical, psychological and sexual violence were also most commonly inflicted by partners, while economic violence most frequently came from family members.

Stalking and digital harassment, on the other hand, were most often carried out by strangers.

According to the data, education levels influence the types of violence women face.

Economic violence decreases significantly as education rises, but stalking and digital harassment become more common among highly educated women.

The findings come amid ongoing concerns about gender-based violence in Türkiye.

Women's rights groups frequently warn about the high number of femicides and suspicious deaths of women, many of which involve current or former partners.

Civil society organizations have long argued that stronger protections and more effective enforcement mechanisms are needed.

Beyond violence, the report provides a broad snapshot of women's social and economic status in Türkiye.

Education levels among women have improved significantly in recent years, the data showed.

The share of women aged 25 and older with higher education reached 23.6 percent, reflecting a sharp increase over the past decade.

However, this progress has not translated equally into the labour market.

In 2024, women's labour force participation rate was 36.8 percent, compared with 72 percent for men.

Women's employment rate stood at 32.5 percent, less than half that of men.

According to the figures, women remain underrepresented in leadership roles.

They accounted for 19.9 percent of members of parliament in 2025 and 28.4 percent of ambassadors, though both figures mark significant improvements over the past decade.

At the same time, women face higher economic vulnerability.

In 2025, 30.1 percent of women in Türkiye were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, compared with 25.6 percent of men.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

    Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

  2. Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

    Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

  3. Israel military says struck Iran Guards 'space force' HQ

    Israel military says struck Iran Guards 'space force' HQ

  4. Ukrainian drone experts in Mideast 'next week': Zelensky

    Ukrainian drone experts in Mideast 'next week': Zelensky

  5. Lebanon says nearly 400 killed in ongoing Israeli attacks

    Lebanon says nearly 400 killed in ongoing Israeli attacks
Recommended
Türkiye prevents 2.8 million tons of plastic waste through paid bag policy

Türkiye prevents 2.8 million tons of plastic waste through paid bag policy
International Women’s Day brings renewed focus on femicide, justice

International Women’s Day brings renewed focus on femicide, justice
Türkiye, EU focus on Caucasus-centered connectivity projects

Türkiye, EU focus on Caucasus-centered connectivity projects
Erdoğan vows ‘no hesitation’ in fight against violence toward women

Erdoğan vows ‘no hesitation’ in fight against violence toward women
Türkiye weighs deploying F-16 jets to Turkish Cyprus

Türkiye weighs deploying F-16 jets to Turkish Cyprus
Fidan warns over dangerous bid to stir civil war in Iran

Fidan warns over 'dangerous' bid to stir civil war in Iran
Erdoğan warns Iran attacks threaten regional, global stability in call with Starmer

Erdoğan warns Iran attacks threaten regional, global stability in call with Starmer
WORLD Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Bahrain's interior ministry said on March 8 that an Iranian drone attack damaged a water desalination plant, accusing Tehran of "randomly" targeting civilian infrastructure.
ECONOMY Central Bank set to decide about interest rates this week

Central Bank set to decide about interest rates this week

The Central Bank of Türkiye’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will convene on March 12 to determine the key interest rate, at a time when conflict in the Middle East is unsettling global markets.

SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿