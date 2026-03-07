Iran says will not target neighbors unless attacked by them

Iran says will not target neighbors unless attacked by them

TEHRAN
Iran says will not target neighbors unless attacked by them

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that the country's neighbors will not be targeted unless attacks are launched from them during the war with Israel and the United States.

"The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighboring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries," said Pezeshkian in a speech broadcast on state TV.

The leadership council has been leading Iran since last week's killing of the Islamic republic's supreme leader, in the U.S. and Israel strikes which triggered a Middle East war.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

    Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

  2. Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

    Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

  3. Israel military says struck Iran Guards 'space force' HQ

    Israel military says struck Iran Guards 'space force' HQ

  4. Ukrainian drone experts in Mideast 'next week': Zelensky

    Ukrainian drone experts in Mideast 'next week': Zelensky

  5. Lebanon says nearly 400 killed in ongoing Israeli attacks

    Lebanon says nearly 400 killed in ongoing Israeli attacks
Recommended
Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks
Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean
Israel military says struck Iran Guards space force HQ

Israel military says struck Iran Guards 'space force' HQ
Ukrainian drone experts in Mideast next week: Zelensky

Ukrainian drone experts in Mideast 'next week': Zelensky
Lebanon says nearly 400 killed in ongoing Israeli attacks

Lebanon says nearly 400 killed in ongoing Israeli attacks
Iran selects supreme leader reaches decision, name not announced

Iran selects supreme leader reaches decision, name not announced
US, Israel weigh special forces mission in Iran: Report

US, Israel weigh special forces mission in Iran: Report
WORLD Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Bahrain's interior ministry said on March 8 that an Iranian drone attack damaged a water desalination plant, accusing Tehran of "randomly" targeting civilian infrastructure.
ECONOMY Central Bank set to decide about interest rates this week

Central Bank set to decide about interest rates this week

The Central Bank of Türkiye’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will convene on March 12 to determine the key interest rate, at a time when conflict in the Middle East is unsettling global markets.

SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿