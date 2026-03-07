Iran says will not target neighbors unless attacked by them

TEHRAN

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that the country's neighbors will not be targeted unless attacks are launched from them during the war with Israel and the United States.

"The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighboring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries," said Pezeshkian in a speech broadcast on state TV.

The leadership council has been leading Iran since last week's killing of the Islamic republic's supreme leader, in the U.S. and Israel strikes which triggered a Middle East war.