Heavy rains batter Istanbul as waterlogged streets disturb daily life

ISTANBUL

A band of intense rainfall has settled over Istanbul, turning major roads into shallow streams, inundating homes and businesses and causing traffic disruptions across the city as emergency teams work meticulously to contain widespread flooding.

Starting just past midnight on Dec. 7, the heavy downpour swelled toward dawn, engulfing both Asian and European sides of Türkiye’s sprawling major city.

Chaos engulfed the province as large pools of water formed on major roads, forcing drivers to slow down or turn back, while pedestrians struggled to navigate the flooded pavements and crossings.

In Üsküdar’s Çengelköy on the Asian side of the city, a clogged storm drain caused a street to flood, leaving vehicles struggling to pass.

In the European side, several homes and businesses were inundated in Şişli, prompting fire crews and the city’s water utility, İSKİ, to pump out water from affected properties.

Key areas like Sarıyer's Kilyos and Arnavutköy also saw roads transformed into massive pools. An overflowing sewer completely drowned a junction in Avcılar.

Traffic paralyzed major routes, including the Haliç Bridge, Sultangazi and Eyüpsultan, with countless vehicles stalled in waterlogged underpasses.

Powerful gusts lashed the city, while the settling storm slashed temperatures by approximately 10 degrees Celsius.

The relentless severe weather conditions also triggered a rash of accidents.

On a highway near Çekmeköy, a public bus overturned after the driver lost control in the heavy rain. No passengers were on board at the time, and the driver, who was uninjured, was taken to a hospital for precautionary checks.

Authorities had earlier issued a “yellow alert,” a low-level weather warning used in Türkiye to signal the potential for localized flooding and travel disruptions.

This severe weather bout strikes as Türkiye faces relentless pressure on its water resources.

The nation remains categorized as water-stressed, with significant deficits already plaguing several key river basins.

Without new measures, officials warn that major basins could reach similar conditions by 2030.

To address the growing risks of drought and mismanagement, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has finalized drafts of a new water law.

The legislation aims to strengthen climate adaptation, improve the monitoring and protection of water resources and reduce flood risks.

Under the proposed rules, efficient water use will be mandatory across sectors, with municipalities required to install digital monitoring systems to measure network losses.