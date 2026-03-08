Lebanon says nearly 400 killed in ongoing Israeli attacks

BEIRUT

At least 394 people have been killed and 1,130 injured in ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon since Monday, the country’s health minister said Sunday.

Rakan Nassereddine told a press conference that 42 women and 83 children were among those killed in the attacks, while the injured included 274 women and 254 children.

Israel has expanded its military campaign in Lebanon since Monday, following limited rocket fire by Hezbollah amid broader regional tensions linked to the war launched by Israel and the US against Iran.

Despite a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah since November 2024, Israel has continued near-daily violations that have left hundreds dead and wounded.

Israel has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded 17,000 during an offensive in Lebanon that began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024.