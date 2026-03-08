Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

PARIS
Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

President Emmanuel Macron will visit Greek Cyprus on March 9, his office said, as France deploys warships to the Mediterranean following a drone attack on the island EU member days ago.

Greek Cyprus, in the southern part of the ethnically-divided island, has been directly affected by retaliatory attacks following the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, with an Iranian-made drone hitting a British base on the island on March 2.

The incident lead Macron to order France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean and a frigate and air defence units to  Greek Cyprus.

Macron will meet Greek Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Paphos to show "solidarity" and detail moves to "strengthen security around Cyprus and in the eastern Mediterranean," the Elysee said on March 8.

The visit will take place as the war pitting U.S. and Israel against Iran is in its second week, affecting much of the Middle East.

"This trip is intended to demonstrate France's solidarity with Cyprus, a member state of the European Union with which we have a strategic partnership" and which was recently hit "by several drones and missile strikes," the Elysee said.

France has insisted its stance in the region is "strictly defensive."

The visit to Greek Cyprus will also allow Macron "to emphasise the importance of guaranteeing freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, in particular through the European Union's Aspides maritime operation," it added.

There have been numerous attacks on ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint in the Gulf, since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran started on Feb. 28.

 

 

Türkiye is also considering the possibility of sending F-16 fighter jets to Turkish Cyprus in the north of the island as a security measure, a Turkish Defense Ministry source said on March 7

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

    Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

  2. Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

    Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

  3. Israel military says struck Iran Guards 'space force' HQ

    Israel military says struck Iran Guards 'space force' HQ

  4. Ukrainian drone experts in Mideast 'next week': Zelensky

    Ukrainian drone experts in Mideast 'next week': Zelensky

  5. Lebanon says nearly 400 killed in ongoing Israeli attacks

    Lebanon says nearly 400 killed in ongoing Israeli attacks
Recommended
Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks
Israel military says struck Iran Guards space force HQ

Israel military says struck Iran Guards 'space force' HQ
Ukrainian drone experts in Mideast next week: Zelensky

Ukrainian drone experts in Mideast 'next week': Zelensky
Lebanon says nearly 400 killed in ongoing Israeli attacks

Lebanon says nearly 400 killed in ongoing Israeli attacks
Iran selects supreme leader reaches decision, name not announced

Iran selects supreme leader reaches decision, name not announced
US, Israel weigh special forces mission in Iran: Report

US, Israel weigh special forces mission in Iran: Report
WORLD Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Bahrain's interior ministry said on March 8 that an Iranian drone attack damaged a water desalination plant, accusing Tehran of "randomly" targeting civilian infrastructure.
ECONOMY Central Bank set to decide about interest rates this week

Central Bank set to decide about interest rates this week

The Central Bank of Türkiye’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will convene on March 12 to determine the key interest rate, at a time when conflict in the Middle East is unsettling global markets.

SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿