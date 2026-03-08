International Women’s Day brings renewed focus on femicide, justice

ISTANBUL

As Türkiye observes International Women's Day, the spotlight returns to the unrelenting struggle against femicide and deep-rooted gender disparities, with compelling data emphasizing the critical need for reinforced protections and more effective pathways to justice.

According to figures compiled by the We Will Stop Femicide Platform, 294 women were killed in Türkiye in 2025, while 45 femicides were recorded in the first two months of 2026 alone. Many victims were killed by current or former partners.

Data from the platform show that 69 women killed in 2025 were targeted after making decisions about their own lives, such as seeking divorce or ending relationships.

The majority of killings occurred in private spaces: Around 180 women were killed in their homes, 50 on the street, 15 in workplaces and 11 in other public areas. Firearms were used in 222 cases, making them the most common weapon.

Türkiye already has legislation designed to prevent violence against women but faces challenges in implementation. Criminal lawyer Gözde Egemen pointed to gaps in enforcement. “On paper, there is no problem with the laws,” Egemen said, underlining the need for specialized law enforcement units and additional shelters for women facing violence.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are preparing a new legislative proposal that could reshape how courts handle femicide cases. A judicial reform package, expected to be brought before parliament in the coming weeks, would limit the use of the controversial “unjust provocation” defense that can reduce sentences in murder cases.

Under the proposed change, defendants would be required to present concrete evidence to support claims of provocation rather than relying solely on statements.

Beyond lethal violence, broader data point to persistent gender inequality. Figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) show that 28.2 percent of women in Türkiye have experienced psychological violence at some point in their lives, making it the most common form of abuse. Nearly 40 percent of victims said the violence was perpetrated by a spouse or partner.

The statistics also highlight wider social disparities. Women’s labor force participation stands at 36.8 percent, compared with 72 percent for men, while 30.1 percent of women in 2025 were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, compared with 25.6 percent of men.

Globally, legal equality between women and men remain imcomplete, according to UN Women. Maryse Guimond, the agency’s Türkiye director, said women worldwide possess only 64 percent of the legal rights granted to men, warning that achieving full equality at the current pace could take 286 years.

“Access to justice for women and girls does not simply mean being able to go to court,” Guimond said. “It begins with knowing one’s rights and being able to access information, legal aid and support services without financial, social or institutional barriers.”

Guimond emphasized that the rule of law plays a crucial role in protecting women from violence and discrimination, adding that effective legal systems must ensure survivors are heard, perpetrators are held accountable and legal support remains accessible.

While the day serves as a reminder of the challenges ahead, International Women’s Day events also highlighted solidarity and cultural exchange. Members of parliament and women from various professions visit Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, whose reforms played a key role in advancing women’s rights.

Women’s organizations also stage marches condemning femicide and calling on authorities to strengthen protective measures, while thousands gather for large demonstrations on March 8.

In Athens, Turkish cellist İlayda İrem Canduran and Greek pianist Evgenia Votanopoulou performed together at the Turkish Embassy, delivering a message of friendship and peace through music.