Erdoğan vows ‘no hesitation’ in fight against violence toward women

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has attended an iftar dinner in Istanbul to mark International Women’s Day, pledging to continue the fight against gender-based violence and protect children.

"We do whatever is necessary to eradicate violence against women and children without hesitation. We will continue this struggle with determination until not a single woman or child becomes a victim of violence," Erdoğan said in his address on March 7.

He extended his congratulations to women in conflict zones, noting their particular hardships. “Today, unfortunately, there are conflicts in different parts of the world, and women suffer the most,” he said. He cited examples from Gaza, Syria, Yemen, Sudan and Iran, recognizing the struggles of mothers, widows and children in these regions.

Addressing broader societal challenges, Erdoğan spoke about gender equality and the importance of women’s active participation in social, political and economic life. He also mentioned a recent parliamentary proposal to extend maternity leave from 16 to 24 weeks for public and private sector employees, and to expand paternity leave from five to 10 days.

Erdoğan honored women’s contributions to Türkiye's growth and resilience. “Women’s efforts, sacrifices, and struggles have an undeniable role in bringing our nation back on its feet after consecutive wars and in strengthening our republic. Women and men alike are inseparable parts of the whole,” he said.

The president outlined Türkiye's recent measures on women’s rights.

"When we came to office, women’s labor force participation was 27.9 percent. We increased it to 34.7 percent. Women’s employment rose from 25.3 percent to 31.7 percent. In parliament, the number of women deputies increased from 24 to 119, raising their representation to 19.83 percent,” Erdoğan said.

He added that the proportion of female public employees rose from 34.2 percent to 43.38 percent over the past 12 years.

Erdoğan also outlined legislative and institutional measures aimed at preventing violence against women, including the 2012 Law on the Protection of the Family and Prevention of Violence Against Women, specialized courts established in 2020, and the nationwide network of Women’s Shelters and Social Services Violence Prevention Centers.

“Anyone who inflicts violence on women and children has not shared in humanity,” Erdoğan said.

 

