Truck crossings suspended as Greek farmers block key border routes

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Trade Ministry has announced that truck procedures at the İpsala and Kipi border gates have been suspended due to ongoing farmers’ protests in Greece, which have led to the closure of key transit routes for heavy vehicles.

In a written statement, the ministry said traffic disruptions began on the evening of Dec. 2 after Greek farmers blocked the road on the Greek side of the İpsala-Kipi crossing as part of a strike over delayed agricultural subsidies.

Authorities also reported that farmers had shut down the Ormenio border gate on Greece’s frontier with Bulgaria.

According to the ministry, efforts have been made to secure exemptions for vehicles carrying perishable goods and essential materials. “Initiatives have been taken to allow the passage of refrigerated trucks carrying fish, eggs, fruits and vegetables, flowers, medical supplies, as well as tankers transporting chemical substances under ADR certification,” the statement said.

The ministry added that similar demonstrations are expected at other Greek border crossings with Bulgaria and North Macedonia, where truck movements will also be halted.

The strike is expected to last from Dec. 15 to 21, prompting Turkish authorities to advise transporters to divert vehicles to alternative customs gates.

The disruptions in Greece escalated as farmers defied government warnings and used tractor convoys to block access routes to Türkiye, Bulgaria and North Macedonia, causing lengthy delays for commercial drivers.

The protests were triggered by postponed European Union-backed subsidy payments, following revelations of widespread fraudulent claims that led to the resignation of five senior officials in June and the phased closure of the state agency overseeing agricultural subsidies.

Michalis Chrisochoidis, a minister for public order, said the government remains open to dialogue but will not allow critical transit hubs, such as ports and railway terminals, to be brought to a standstill.

Meanwhile, dozens of people have been arrested amid an investigation by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, which says the probe concerns “a systematic large-scale subsidy fraud scheme and money laundering activities.”