Gazans fear renewed displacement as Israel says no full withdrawal

GAZA CITY

Palestinians in the war-town Gaza Strip experiences a renewed concern over possible displacement amid Israe continued attacks, with Israeli defense minister saying that the army will never leave all of Gaza.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Dec. 23 that Israel plans to set up new communities in northern Gaza to replace those evacuated during the 2005 Gaza disengagement.

Katz referred to the initiative as “Garinei Nahal,” a program where groups of young Israelis serve in the military together before establishing civilian settlements.

“We are deeply entrenched in Gaza and will never withdraw entirely. Our presence is to defend and prevent past events from repeating,” he said.

Meanwhile, a small and devastated village near Khan Younis city, recent Israeli drone and artillery strikes shattered the tenuous sense of peace delivered by a ceasefire that has largely held since Oct. 10.

When her children, trembling with fear, ask where the family can go to escape Israel's continued bombardment in southern Gaza's Khan Younis area, Umm Ahmed has no answer.

Residents say the strikes have targeted neighborhoods east of the so-called Yellow Line, a demarcation established under the truce between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli military says its troops are deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire framework, accusing Hamas militants of "crossing the Yellow Line and carrying out terrorist activities.”

More than two years after Hamas’ attack on Israel sparked a devastating war, tens of thousands of Gazans still live in tents or damaged homes in these areas, where the Israeli army maintains control and operates checkpoints.

Now, many fear being forced from their homes, compelled to move west of the Yellow Line.

"We don't sleep at night because of fear. The bombardments in the east are relentless," said Umm Ahmed, 40.

"My children tremble at every explosion and ask me, 'Where can we go?' And I have no answer."

Her home in Bani Suheila has been completely destroyed, yet the family has stayed, pitching a tent beside the ruins.

"Staying close to our destroyed home is easier than facing the unknown," Umm Ahmed said.

Crossing the Yellow Line to Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis, is not an option for them.

There, makeshift camps stretch as far as the eye can see, housing tens of thousands of Palestinians who fled the fighting.

"There is no place left for anyone there, and not enough food or water," Umm Ahmed said, as Gaza remains trapped in a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

The Israeli military blames continued threats from Hamas militants for its actions in the area.