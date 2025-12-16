Turkish mining sector proposes critical minerals authority to unlock rare earth potential

ANKARA

A new proposal calls for establishing a critical minerals authority in Türkiye to evaluate the country's potential in rare earth elements (REEs), according to Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) Mining Council Chair İbrahim Halil Kırşan.

Kırşan told Anadolu Agency that REEs and critical minerals are essential in sectors such as electric vehicles, batteries, renewable energy, industrial robots and defense, driving trade disputes among China, the U.S. and the EU.

He described the situation as a "new industrial revolution," reshaping geopolitical strategies amid a looming mineral supply crisis similar to the 1970s oil shocks—"minerals are becoming the new oil."

Digitalization, electrification and clean energy adoption have elevated these minerals to national security priorities for developed countries, Kırşan said.

China controlled about 70 percent of global critical mineral production last year, positioning Türkiye—at the Asia-Europe crossroads—as a vital player with significant mining potential.

Ranking eighth in mineral diversity, 22nd in reserves and 28th in value among 168 nations, Türkiye is "one of the leading candidates in the field of REEs," he added.

Kırşan highlighted ongoing work at Eti Maden's Beylikova REE pilot plant in central Türkiye, following positive experimental results.

"Currently, China holds a 90 percent monopoly in refining rare earth worldwide and doesn’t share its technology with other countries," he noted.

"International cooperation via joint efforts with the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Australia and European countries that have this tech will play a key role in bringing Türkiye’s REE deposits into operation."

"We need to prepare a national critical minerals strategy and establish a critical minerals technology authority to coordinate work on REEs by public institutions and universities," Kırşan emphasized.

Responsibilities for REEs are currently divided: the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry handles raw materials, the Industry and Technology Ministry manages processed products, and the National Defense Ministry focuses on defense applications.

"Establishing the legal infrastructure for this proposed structure, including its missions and regulations, through a commission of experts from these three ministries would benefit Türkiye in its REE operations," he said.

He noted that this agency would assess Türkiye’s mining potential, the industry’s supply-and-demand-based mineral and metal needs and ensure that mining projects produce results.