Demirören Media launches AI-driven transformation with Microsoft

ISTANBUL
Demirören Media Group, one of Türkiye’s leading media groups, has launched a comprehensive digital transformation program in partnership with Microsoft and D Tech Cloud, aiming to build a next-generation enterprise architecture centered on artificial intelligence, data and secure cloud technologies.

Designed in alignment with Microsoft’s global AI vision unveiled at Microsoft Ignite 2025, the initiative seeks to redefine the core pillars of the media industry — from content production and data management to cybersecurity and operational workflows.

Demirören Media Group reaches millions of readers and viewers through major outlets, including Hürriyet Daily News, Hürriyet, Milliyet, Posta, as well as broadcasters Kanal D and CNN Türk.

The group’s technology arm, D Tech Cloud, is overseeing the transformation end-to-end, managing both strategic design and implementation architecture.

Commenting on the initiative, Demirören Media CTO Serhat İnce said that an AI-, data- and security-driven architecture is no longer optional for the future of media.

“At Demirören Media, we are not merely following this transformation; together with Microsoft’s global vision and D Tech Cloud’s technological leadership, we are actively shaping it. The roadmap we have established today lays the foundation for a new media model that will define the sector’s future,” he said.

Cüneyt Batmaz, Corporate Solutions Deputy General Manager at Microsoft Türkiye, described the collaboration as a benchmark project, noting that technologies such as Copilot, Fabric and Agent Flows are being implemented at a practical, application level in Türkiye.

Meanwhile, Açelya Cevher Özçelik, Deputy General Manager of D Tech Cloud, emphasized that the project stands out as one of the rare initiatives where frontier technologies are deployed beyond conceptual discussions and into real-world operations.

The program focuses on Microsoft’s frontier technologies, enabling generative AI and unified data transformation, including the redesign of content and operational processes with Microsoft Copilot, intelligent automation through Agent Flows, a unified and governed data architecture powered by Microsoft Fabric and secure, sustainable AI operations built on a Zero Trust Security framework.

Rob Reiner's son charged with parents' murder
