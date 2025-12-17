Private sector’s external debt climbs to $211 billion

ANKARA

The Turkish private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad reached $210.8 billion as of October, marking a $3.4 billion increase from the previous month, the Central Bank announced on Dec. 17.

Regarding maturity structure, long-term loans reached $201.7 billion, an increase of $4.2 billion, while short-term loans (excluding trade credits) stood at $9.1 billion, down $0.8 billion compared with September.

According to the data, total liabilities of financial institutions and non‑financial institutions increased by $2.1 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively, on a monthly basis.

Over the same period, long‑term liabilities of financial institutions and non‑financial institutions rose by $2.7 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively. In contrast, short‑term liabilities declined by $0.6 billion for financial institutions and by $0.2 billion for non‑financial institutions.

Regarding the currency composition of external borrowing, U.S. dollar‑denominated debt held the largest share. Of the $201.7 billion in long‑term loans, 58.0 percent was in U.S. dollars, 31.7 percent in euros, 2.5 percent in Turkish Liras and 7.8 percent in other currencies.

Similarly, for the $9.1 billion in short‑term loans, 25.4 percent was denominated in dollars, 20.5 percent in euros, 50.9 percent in liras and 3.2 percent in other currencies, the bank said.