Antalya enters Euromonitor’s top 10 tourism destinations for first time

Antalya enters Euromonitor’s top 10 tourism destinations for first time

ISTANBUL
Antalya enters Euromonitor’s top 10 tourism destinations for first time

Türkiye’s Mediterranean tourism hub of Antalya has become the first from the country to be included in Euromonitor International’s list of the world’s top 10 tourism destinations, ranking fifth in the 2025 edition, according to the London-based market research company.

Antalya enters Euromonitor’s top 10 tourism destinations for first time

Euromonitor annually publishes two separate rankings: The world’s most visited cities and the world’s best tourism destinations.

While Türkiye has drawn attention by placing two cities, both Istanbul and Antalya, on the most-visited list, tourism experts say the destination ranking carries greater long-term significance.

Recep Yavuz, head of the tourism working group at the Antalya City Council, said the destination index reflects a broader and more strategic evaluation of tourism performance.

He noted that Euromonitor assesses more than 50 indicators across six core categories, including tourism infrastructure, economic impact, employment potential, policy consistency, health and safety and sustainability. The study covers data from around 100 destinations worldwide.

“The focus is no longer just on increasing visitor numbers,” Yavuz said. “The goal is to ensure that tourism grows in a balanced way, without damaging natural resources or undermining the quality of life for local residents.”

According to Yavuz, Antalya had never appeared on this list in previous years, partly because Türkiye’s tourism strategy traditionally emphasized visitor volume rather than destination quality.

He said the growing emphasis on sustainability and balanced development has now reshaped how destinations are evaluated.

In the 2025 ranking, the top 10 tourism destinations are listed as Orlando, New York, Mecca, Paris, Antalya, Medina, Los Angeles, Dubai, Cancun and Kyoto.

Yavuz said Antalya’s placement was driven by factors such as product diversity, geographic advantages, a modern airport, resort-focused accommodation, family-friendly services, technological capacity and harmony with nature.

Visitor feedback is also believed to play a role in the evaluation.

Separately, Euromonitor’s most-visited cities ranking shows Bangkok leading with 30 million visitors, followed by Hong Kong, London, Macau, Istanbul, Dubai, Mecca, Antalya, Paris and Kuala Lumpur.

Antalya stands out as the only resort-based on the list, with the remaining cities categorized primarily as urban tourism hubs.

Yavuz said the challenge ahead is to preserve and strengthen Antalya’s position by focusing on value-oriented tourism, year-round travel through sports, congress and cultural tourism and sustainability-driven policies.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

    Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

  2. Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

    Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

  3. US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

    US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

  4. Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim

    Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim

  5. Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt

    Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt
Recommended
Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens
Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters
Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim

Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim
Frozen lake draws visitors as sleigh season opens in eastern Türkiye

Frozen lake draws visitors as sleigh season opens in eastern Türkiye
Defense officials: Stray drone downed at most opportune location

Defense officials: Stray drone downed at 'most opportune location'
Ankara urges swift implementation of deal between Syria, SDF

Ankara urges swift implementation of deal between Syria, SDF
Uludağ women turn boil pine cones into prized ‘pekmez’

Uludağ women turn boil pine cones into prized ‘pekmez’
WORLD US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

The U.S. Congress on Dec. 17 permanently ended sanctions imposed on Syria under ousted leader Bashar al-Assad, paving the way for the return of investment to the war-ravaged nation.

ECONOMY ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

Türkiye has secured additional financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support exporters affected by the February 2023 earthquakes and to accelerate the region’s recovery.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿