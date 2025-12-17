Indo-Pacific crab spotted for 1st time in Türkiye amid tropicalization effect

HATAY

A university in the southern province of Hatay has reported the first observation of a reddish-purple, grooved crab species, Liomera rugipes, of Indo-Pacific origin in the İskenderun Bay, highlighting the intensifying effects of climate change in the Mediterranean.

Prof. Dr. Tahir Özcan from İskenderun Technical University’s Marine Sciences and Technology Faculty stated that their scientific surveys in the bay led to the identification of this new species.

He emphasized that the finding provides tangible evidence of the accelerated “tropicalization” of the Mediterranean in recent years.

The two specimens of Liomera rugipes, measuring about 2 centimeters, were caught in fishing nets in the Dörtyol and Karataş areas and are now part of the university’s official scientific records.

Özcan also noted that the majority of non-native species reported along Türkiye’s coasts originate from the Indo-Pacific, often entering the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal or via maritime traffic.

To date, 45 alien crab and shrimp species have been documented in Turkish waters. Rising sea temperatures, proximity to the Suez Canal and heavy maritime activity have facilitated the establishment and population growth of these species, particularly along the eastern Mediterranean coasts, including İskenderun, Mersin and Antalya.

The Mediterranean is undergoing an unprecedented tropicalization transformation, with over a thousand non-native species now recorded. On average, four to seven new species are reported each year, nearly half of which form permanent populations, altering the ecological balance of the region.