Türkiye’s recycling push to inject $612 mln into economy

ANKARA
Türkiye's deposit return scheme aims to recycle more than 25 billion beverage packages annually, helping protect the environment while contributing nearly $612 million (approximately 520 million euros) to the economy.

Türkiye's Deposit Management System was implemented by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan.

It ensures that plastic, glass and aluminum packages bearing the "Deposit-Bearing Packages" (DOA) logo are collected through deposit return machines and recycled.

The ministry designated the northwestern province of Sakarya as the pilot province and Ankara’s Kızılcahamam as the pilot district for the rollout.

Deposit return machines are also being installed in several other cities, including the western city of İzmir.

The system collects beverage packages at the source using return machines, allowing them to be separated cleanly and efficiently before entering the recycling process and being reused in production.

It aims to increase recycling efficiency and reduce dependence on foreign sources for raw material supply.

Recycling more than 25 billion beverage packages annually is expected to reduce pollution, protect natural resources and alleviate urban waste burdens.

At the same time, this transformation aims to generate economic value.

By reintroducing recycled materials into production processes, the system supports energy savings, reduces carbon emissions and strengthens the circular economy model.

The Istanbul-based Zero Waste Foundation, chaired by Erdoğan as its honorary president, supports the Deposit Management System as a key component of Türkiye’s broader Zero Waste initiative.

The foundation aims to reduce carbon emissions, optimize resource use and make environmental performance measurable for all stakeholders.

