Former German president visits historic sites in İznik

BURSA

Former German President Christian Wulff has visited the northwestern province of Bursa’s historic town İznik, touring major archaeological and historical sites and describing the experience as “deeply moving.”

Wulff, accompanied by his daughter and close friends, began the visit at the historic İstanbul Gate of the ancient İznik city walls.

The group then toured a mosaic excavation area, followed by visits to a Turkish-Islamic art museum, the İznik Museum, the submerged basilica site and the Hisardere Necropolis, receiving briefings from local officials and archaeologists.

Wulff highlighted Türkiye’s long-standing historical and cultural depth, noting that the discovery of the basilica in İznik, believed to be associated with early Christianity, was particularly striking.

The basilica, discovered underwater in Lake İznik in 2014, is widely believed to have been built near the site of the First Council of Nicaea, a landmark gathering that shaped core doctrines of Christianity.

“As a Christian, learning about the early beginnings of Christianity in this region just a few centuries after the birth of Christ was deeply emotional,” Wulff said, adding that he believes İznik has significant potential as a major archaeological destination in the coming years.

Wulff’s visit follows a recent high-profile trip by Pope Leo XIV, who traveled to Türkiye last month on his first foreign visit since assuming the papacy. During the trip, the pope visited İznik with Orthodox patriarchs at the site of the Council of Nicaea, where they prayed together for Christian reunification.