Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live

ANKARA

The parliament has rejected a proposal by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) party to include a bill on the agenda that would have allowed the live broadcast of trials involving elected officials, including ousted Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, on state-run TRT.

The bill, submitted to the parliamentary speaker’s office on May 9, was initially introduced by CHP leader Özgür Özel and had the backing of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli. Lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and MHP voted against placing the bill on the agenda.

İmamoğlu, CHP’s presidential candidate for next elections, criticized the decision on X, accusing voters of lacking courage.

The mayor was arrested in May as part of a corruption investigation. Since his detention, the CHP has held biweekly rallies calling for his release and early elections, although national polls are not scheduled until 2028.

Last month, Özel said that trying İmamoğlu without detention and broadcasting the proceedings could help ease political tensions with the ruling bloc.

“We want TRT to allocate a channel so that the trial can be watched live... in a way that prevents hypocrisy. At very least, the indictment will be read and the responses will be given on television,” the CHP leader told reporters on Nov. 19.

Prosecutors are seeking sentences totaling up to 2,430 years for İmamoğlu.