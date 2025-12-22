Annual increase in agricultural input prices slows in October

ANKARA

The Agricultural Input Price Index (Agricultural IPI) rose by 2.04 percent in October compared to the previous month and climbed 33.66 percent year-on-year, easing from the 34.6 percent annual increase recorded in September.

According to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 22, the index has advanced 29.06 percent since December 2024.

The sub-index for goods and services consumed in agriculture increased by 2.12 percent on a monthly basis and 34.79 percent annually.

Veterinary expenses registered the sharpest rise, up 5.6 percent from September and 64.3 percent compared with the same month last year.

Seeds and planting materials rose 4.7 percent month-on-month and 37 percent year-on-year. Fertilizer prices edged up 0.3 percent in October, bringing the annual increase to 47.4 percent.

Plant protection products and pesticides recorded a 2.3 percent monthly rise and a 19 percent annual increase. Energy and lubricants showed only a marginal monthly gain of 0.09 percent, while their annual increase stood at 22.4 percent.