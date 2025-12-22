Annual increase in agricultural input prices slows in October

Annual increase in agricultural input prices slows in October

ANKARA
Annual increase in agricultural input prices slows in October

The Agricultural Input Price Index (Agricultural IPI) rose by 2.04 percent in October compared to the previous month and climbed 33.66 percent year-on-year, easing from the 34.6 percent annual increase recorded in September.

According to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 22, the index has advanced 29.06 percent since December 2024.

The sub-index for goods and services consumed in agriculture increased by 2.12 percent on a monthly basis and 34.79 percent annually.

Veterinary expenses registered the sharpest rise, up 5.6 percent from September and 64.3 percent compared with the same month last year.

Seeds and planting materials rose 4.7 percent month-on-month and 37 percent year-on-year. Fertilizer prices edged up 0.3 percent in October, bringing the annual increase to 47.4 percent.

Plant protection products and pesticides recorded a 2.3 percent monthly rise and a 19 percent annual increase. Energy and lubricants showed only a marginal monthly gain of 0.09 percent, while their annual increase stood at 22.4 percent.

Türkiye, output,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul to host 3rd Gaza solidarity march on first day of 2026

Istanbul to host 3rd Gaza solidarity march on first day of 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul to host 3rd Gaza solidarity march on first day of 2026

    Istanbul to host 3rd Gaza solidarity march on first day of 2026

  2. US to recall nearly 30 career diplomats, including those in Egypt, Armenia

    US to recall nearly 30 career diplomats, including those in Egypt, Armenia

  3. Iran says missile program defensive, non-negotiable

    Iran says missile program defensive, non-negotiable

  4. Turkish nationals top Germany’s family unification visas in 2025

    Turkish nationals top Germany’s family unification visas in 2025

  5. Israel, Greece, Greek Cyprus signal ‘new stage’ in alliance

    Israel, Greece, Greek Cyprus signal ‘new stage’ in alliance
Recommended
Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months
New Zealand says agreed free trade deal with India

New Zealand says agreed free trade deal with India
Intel: Russia developing weapon to target Starlink satellites

Intel: Russia developing weapon to target Starlink satellites
Restaurant operators expect recovery in 2026

Restaurant operators expect recovery in 2026
“Made in EU” rule puts Turkish auto industry at risk: Association

“Made in EU” rule puts Turkish auto industry at risk: Association
US-China battle sees some companies choose Chinese

US-China battle sees some companies choose Chinese
WORLD US to recall nearly 30 career diplomats, including those in Egypt, Armenia

US to recall nearly 30 career diplomats, including those in Egypt, Armenia

The Trump administration is recalling nearly 30 career diplomats from ambassadorial and other senior embassy posts as it moves to reshape the U.S. diplomatic posture abroad with personnel deemed fully supportive of President Donald Trump’s “America First” priorities, the Associated Press reported on Dec. 22.
ECONOMY Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

Türkiye welcomed 50.06 million foreign tourists between January and November, according to data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Dec. 22.  Türkiye welcomed 50.06 million foreign tourists between January and November, according to data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Dec. 22.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿